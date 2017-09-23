Diamondbacks outscore Marlins 13-11

Miami turned a single and two doubles into two runs in top of the second to go back on top 4-2 but the Diamondbacks used six hits, including a double by Greinke, to score four and move ahead 7-4.

The Marlins rallied again, tying the game 7-7 on a line-drive, three-run homer into Miami's left-field bullpen by Justin Bour. Ozuna's second home run, a two-out shot in the fourth, made it 8-7 and J.T. Realmuto singled and scored in the fifth to give the Marlins a 9-7 lead.

Greinke allowed a season-high eight runs and nine hits over four innings, only his second outing of fewer than five innings this year. Greinke struck out three and walked two.

Adam Conley lasted only 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, six hits and a walk. Conley had given up seven runs total in his past two starts combined.

The Diamondbacks have hit four-plus homers in consecutive games for the fourth time in club history and first time since 2006.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: IF Chris Owings (fracture right middle finger) will not return during the regular season. Arizona had hoped to have Owings back for the season's final series against Kansas City but it hasn't healed properly.

STANTON WATCH

Stanton went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, but drove in a run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly for his 121st RBI to match the club record. Preston Wilson had 121 RBIs in 2000.

REPLAY REVERSAL

Realmuto was called out in the top of the seventh trying to stretch a single into a double. Marlins manager Don Mattingly asked for a replay review and the call was reversed. Mattingly has been successful on 15 of 32 challenges this season.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Dillon Peters (0-2, 5.40) will try again for his first career win as he makes his fifth start. Peters has struggled with his control, walking 12 in 21 2/3 innings and allowing 36 baserunners overall.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (9-8, 3.45) has posted a 3-1 record and 2.14 ERA in his past six starts with 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings. Walker will be facing the Marlins for the first time.

By Jonathan Dalton, The Associated Press