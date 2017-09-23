Virginia hands Boise State its worst home loss since 2001

BOISE, Idaho — Kurt Benkert threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead Virginia past Boise State 42-23 on Friday night in the Broncos' worst home loss since 2001.

Virginia (3-1) notched its first win west of the Mississippi River since 1991 when it beat BYU 45-40. In avenging an embarrassing 56-14 loss to Boise State in 2015, the Cavaliers also surpassed their win total from last season.

Boise State (2-2) hasn't suffered a double-digit loss at home since the 2001 season.

While this was Virginia's first trip to Boise, second-year coach Bronco Mendenhall faced the Broncos on the road twice while coaching BYU, losing both times.