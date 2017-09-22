Goins hits grand slam in Toronto's 8-1 win

TORONTO — Ryan Goins hit a grand slam and Russell Martin had a two-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays dumped the New York Yankees 8-1 on Friday night.

Goins ended Masahiro Tanaka's night in the sixth inning when he turned on an 0-2 pitch for his eighth homer of the season. Teoscar Hernandez chipped in with a solo shot as Toronto ended New York's three-game win streak.

Starter Marco Estrada (10-8) worked seven strong innings to help the last-place Blue Jays (72-82) take the opener of the three-game series, which will close out Toronto's home schedule.

It was the Yankees' second loss in their last nine games. New York (85-68) entered play three games behind first-place Boston in the American League East division standings.

The only hiccup on Estrada's line was a solo shot by rookie sensation Aaron Judge in the first inning. His 46th homer of the season landed in the second level of seats after travelling a projected 469 feet.

The Blue Jays pulled even in the bottom half with an unearned run.

Hernandez singled and moved to third when second baseman Starlin Castro missed Todd Frazier's throw on a potential double-play ball. Jose Bautista hit a slow chopper that brought home the speedy leadoff man.

Bautista delivered some stellar defence in the third inning. With Frazier on second, Jacoby Ellsbury hit a drive to right field that Bautista chased down near the warning track.

Frazier had to scamper back to the base to avoid being doubled off. Goins then burned Frazier with the old hidden ball trick as he faked a throw to the pitcher and applied the tag when Frazier lifted his foot off the base.

Hernandez did his best Judge impression in the bottom half of the frame to put the Blue Jays ahead. The 24-year-old hit a no-doubt moonshot that bounced off the windows in the 300 level at Rogers Centre.