St. John's-St. Thomas rivalry to break D3 attendance record

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the longest-running rivalries in small college football has reached major league status.

The 87th edition of the St. John's-St. Thomas game will be played on Saturday at Target Field, and more than 35,000 tickets have already been sold. With the Twins making their push for the baseball playoffs this weekend on the road, the Johnnies and the Tommies will take their place for an afternoon and more than double the previous NCAA Division III attendance record in the process.

No, Pope Francis, is not expected to be there.

Just about everybody else of significance to these two Catholic schools in Minnesota probably will be.

"With the buzz around town and the buzz on campus, that's the only thing people are talking about," St. John's coach Gary Fasching said.

Football coaches are rarely fond of sideshows, perfecting the familiar one-game-at-a-time and all-games-count-the-same refrains to try to prevent external hype from affecting player performance with such a short schedule compared to the other team sports. Ignoring the magnitude of this particularly matchup would be a failure to fully relish a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"If we could do this every single week for the rest of my career, sign me up right now," St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso said. "It has been an absolute blast, and it would never, ever get old. Are there extra media requests? Yes. Are there extra ticket requests? Sure. But at the end of the day if you can't get genuinely excited about this opportunity, then what are we doing coaching this sport?"

Because figures are self-reported, the NCAA does not officially track attendance records. According to the website d3football.com , the biggest Division III crowd was last season when Wisconsin-Oshkosh played at Wisconsin-Whitewater in front of 17,535 fans. The St. Thomas-St. John's games in 2015, 2016 and 2010 rank second, third and fourth.

According to St. Thomas research, the crowd on Saturday will surpass those at 20 of the 40 bowl games at the FBS level last season.

The two teams first played on Thanksgiving Day in 1901, when a 16-year-old running back named Ignatius O'Shaughnessy helped lead St. John's to a 16-0 victory over St. Thomas. About two months later, O'Shaughnessy was caught skipping a church service to drink beer in the woods surrounding the idyllic campus in rural central Minnesota and expelled from school.