Packers list 7 key players as doubtful for Bengals game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A hip injury is threatening Mike Daniels' ironman streak with the Green Bay Packers.

The standout defensive lineman could be one of seven front-line players who might be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals . Daniels hasn't missed a game since his rookie season, with 50 consecutive regular-season starts and 77 consecutive regular-season appearances.

"It's definitely tough to not be out there and to know I'll potentially not be out there (Sunday)," Daniels said. He hasn't practiced this week.

Daniels, along with left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), receiver Randall Cobb (chest), cornerback Davon House (quad), and linebackers Nick Perry (hand) and Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion) are listed as doubtful, meaning they are unlikely to play. The first six players on that list are starters.

Receiver Jordy Nelson (quad) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are questionable, though Nelson has been a full participant so far in practice.

The status of injured players could change depending on if and how players make it out of the final practice of the week on Saturday.

"Hopefully, we're improving and really the practice lineup (Saturday) will tell the story," McCarthy said Friday, which is a day off from the practice field for Green Bay.

Daniels played only seven snaps before leaving last week's loss against the Atlanta Falcons . On the final play of the Falcons' opening touchdown drive, Daniels aggravated the hip injury that had him listed as questionable on last week's injury report.

"Fortunately, I haven't had to be in this position in six years now, and it's just kind of jumped out of nowhere. It's just a matter of getting healthy and doing everything I need to do to get back out there."

The Packers must also deal with a short turnaround after the Bengals game with a Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.