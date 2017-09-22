49ers-Rams thriller was a long time coming

When the labour agreement curtailed so much of the time spent on the field, it was bound to have an effect on the in-game product.

Edwards isn't claiming that reduction in hitting was wrong. He's as much of an advocate of player safety as anyone, a contributor to many health and safety causes. He's merely pointing out what had become so obvious until the Rams and 49ers lit up the scoreboard and the television screens on Thursday night: So far, the NFL has been difficult to watch.

"We do all we can to protect the players ... There is a hardness about football," Edwards says. "If you don't do it and don't have contact that starts early in training camp, you don't have the same game.

"That is our league right now in the first month of football. If you are a team that is just OK talent-wise, you can win some of these early games because of fatigue and injury."

Having played defensive back for a decade, Edwards' heart is on that side of the ball. He recognizes, as have many fans and critics, that basics are lacking in the NFL, particularly in the trenches and for open-field tacklers. Hall of Famer Bill Polian, who helped build Super Bowl teams in Buffalo, Carolina and Indianapolis, calls the lack of fundamentals "the worst I have seen."

Polian has been a part of the NFL for more than three decades, so he knows whereof he speaks.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien certainly recognizes the importance of those fundamentals.

"That's what I mean by there's some basic fundamentals to every position that you coach, basic coaching fundamentals, basic theories and philosophies that you have to cover," O'Brien says.

He's right. Covering them in the classroom and in theory is important.

Getting in the work on the field to hone players' skills and then sharpen them has become an almost impossible challenge. The result is often, well, bad football.

"Here is the crazy part," Edwards notes. "As much as we say we want to protect the players and do protect them and teach guys how to tackle ... the league is basically a one-back league. We play on the whole field now, a real vertical game. When we spread people out and throw as often as the ball is thrown, there are more players on the inside that defend than on the outside. The plays called take these receivers across the field and inside, and that is where most of the collisions take place.

"Because we're such a speed game now, everybody wants to throw, the collisions are even harder. And the players aren't necessarily prepared for that."

Nor are they prepared for a whole lot else that occurs on the field, leading to forgettable games.

Still, it's only two weeks, right?

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press