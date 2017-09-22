Wizards' Morris out 6-8 weeks after sports hernia surgery

WASHINGTON — Wizards forward Markieff Morris is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia.

The Wizards announced Friday that the surgery went as expected. On the six-to-eight-week timeline, Morris would miss at least the first six games of the regular season and possibly more.

The team says Morris will begin rehab immediately after the surgery in St. Louis.

The 28-year-old Morris averaged a career-high 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds last season for Washington, which lost to Boston in the second round of the playoffs.