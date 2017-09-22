Bruins hoping to end nine-game losing streak to Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif. — Just as he wanted his teammates to move quickly past their first loss of the season last week, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen would also prefer that the Bruins not get caught up in their nine-game losing streak to Stanford.

That might be a tougher task then getting over the 48-45 loss to Memphis, one that dropped UCLA out of the Top 25 heading into its Pac-12 opener.

The Bruins haven't beaten the Cardinal since 2008 and a majority of the games have been blowouts. Last year, UCLA had Stanford on the ropes for most of the game but surrendered 13 points over the final 24 seconds and lost 22-13.

As much as that memory still sticks with Rosen, the nation's leading passer said the Bruins (2-1) can't afford to make Saturday's game against the Cardinal (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) bigger than what it already is.

"It's moreso we want to do it for coach because we all have each other's back," Rosen said. "Every game has to matter as much as possible. No one game can matter more than another. I mean, it means a lot to coach (Jim) Mora, so we're going to do everything we can on the field to get a win."

The game features two of the nation's top offensive players in Rosen and Stanford running back Bryce Love.

Rosen leads the country in passing yards (1,283) and touchdowns (13) while completing a career-best 65 per cent of his throws. Rosen has been intercepted just twice, although one was returned for a touchdown in the Bruins' loss to Memphis.

Stanford coach David Shaw found it difficult when asked to describe Rosen.

"It's hard to come up with new words," Shaw said. "Since the first time I saw him throw the ball as a junior in high school ... it's how you're supposed to throw a football. Quick release and the ball always has the perfect trajectory. He pulls out the howitzer only when he needs it. He's a problem we have to deal with."

While Rosen and the Bruins attack from the air, Love and the Cardinal have done their best work on the ground. The junior running back leads the Pac-12 and is second in the nation with 524 rushing yards while averaging nearly 175 yards per game.