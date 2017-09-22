Solo settles grievance with US Soccer

Hope Solo has settled a grievance with U.S. Soccer over her suspension from the women's national team following comments she made at the Rio Olympics.

The settlement was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The 35-year-old goalkeeper was suspended for six months and her contract with the federation was terminated after she called the Swedish team "a bunch of cowards" following the U.S. team's quarter-final loss.

Details about the settlement, reached last month, were not released. The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Players Association filed the grievance on Solo's behalf.

In a statement provided Friday to The Associated Press, Solo reiterated her regret over the comments.

"As I expressed in my apology to the Swedish captain immediately following the match, I have tremendous respect for the Swedish team, and in describing the style of play, I used a choice of words that was both offensive and not at all what I had intended to convey," she said.

"We have amicably resolved the matter and are moving forward in a positive way," she added.

U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Women's Soccer Team Players Association declined to comment.

Solo anchored the team in goal for the 2015 Women's World Cup victory, allowing just three goals in seven games with five shutouts during the tournament — earning her a second straight Golden Glove Award.

For her career, Solo has made 202 total appearances with the national team, with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts.

The defending champion U.S. women were ousted from the Olympics last summer when Sweden advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw.