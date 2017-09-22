UNLV looks to get creative against No. 10 Ohio State

"We're going to have to be aggressive," UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. "We're going to have to take some shots down the field, think outside the box a little bit to give ourselves an opportunity."

A STAR IN THE MAKING

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins continue to turn heads with his elusiveness and breakaway speed.

The true freshman rushed for 172 yards and pair of touchdowns against Army, none of the carries more electrifying than a 52-yard romp to the house in the third quarter. He shared Big Ten freshman of the week honours.

With last year's 1,000-yard back, Mike Weber, still hampered by a hamstring pull, Dobbins again will get most of the work. But Meyer said there will be role for Weber when he's healthy.

"It's not that Mike is a lost soul around here," Meyer said. "He's very critical for us as we continue to move forward in conference play coming up in a few weeks. He's still not at full strength. We have to make sure we get him full strength."

Meyer said he can envision using both in the backfield at the same time.

BURROW GOOD TO GO

Ohio State backup quarterback Joe Burrow has been cleared to play after breaking his throwing hand in practice last month.

That reopens the competition for No. 2 QB behind J.T. Barrett. Dwayne Haskins was impressive in mop-up duty against Army. Meyer wouldn't say this week who will be the first one in behind Barrett this week.

Both players are trying to get the edge in the race to start next year after Barrett's departure.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley, who suffered a foot injury against Army, is questionable. Tuf Borland will play in his place....Backup H-back Demario McCall has been hampered by groin and abdomen injuries....WR Johnnie Dixon has been slowed by a hamstring pull.

By Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press