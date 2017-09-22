Skip Holtz returns to South Carolina with Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech's Skip Holtz finally gets to coach a game at South Carolina. Some thought the opportunity for the one-time Gamecocks offensive co-ordinator might come much earlier than this.

Skip Holtz and the Bulldogs (2-1) face South Carolina (2-1) on Saturday.

Holtz joined his father, Lou, at South Carolina in 1999, guiding the offence for the first five seasons and considered for much of that time the de factor successor to Lou Holtz as Gamecocks' coach .

But when Holtz retired after 2004, it was Steve Spurrier who returned to the college game at South Carolina and the younger Holtz resumed his head-coaching career at East Carolina. He also coached at South Florida before coming to Louisiana Tech.

Skip Holtz wants this week to be his team trying to topple a Southeastern Conference opponent, something it failed to do two weeks ago in a 57-21 loss at Mississippi State.

"It was an exciting time at South Carolina. I made a lot of friends and remember how passionate the Gamecock fans are," Skip Holtz said in a phone call to The Associated Press. "It's going to be fun to see all that's changed."

Skip Holtz was part a South Carolina staff that went 17-7 and won two Outback Bowls over Ohio State in 2000 and 2001, at the time the best two-year stretch in school history. He also knows how it all ended: His demotion from running the offence after the 2003 season and a benches-clearing brawl in what became the final game of the 2004 season at Clemson. Both teams gave up bowl bids as punishment.

"That's the way life is," Holtz said. "There are positive things and negative things that we all have to deal with. I'll remember how special it was to coach there."

The Gamecocks are adjusting to the loss of injured receiver Deebo Samuel , who broke a bone in his left leg last week in a 23-13 defeat to Kentucky. Samuel had accounted for an SEC-leading six of South Carolina's 11 touchdowns this year. But he had surgery Sunday and it's unknown how long he'll be out.

"It's been a tough deal for him," Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said.