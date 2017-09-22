England paceman Roland-Jones injured, doubtful for Ashes

LONDON — England paceman Toby Roland-Jones could be a doubt for the Ashes series in Australia after sustaining a stress fracture in his lower back.

English county side Middlesex says on Friday that Roland-Jones would "take no further part in the domestic season," although there is only one game remaining. It did not give an expected return date for the bowler.

England announces its Ashes squad on Wednesday. The tour starts on Nov. 4.

Handed his test debut against South Africa at The Oval in July, Roland-Jones has taken 17 wickets in his first four matches.