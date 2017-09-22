Higuain looking to end scoring drought in Turin derby

MILAN — Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has had a relatively quiet start to the season, scoring only twice in seven matches so far.

His next chance to break out of that slump will come against city rival Torino on Saturday.

"Higuain has the complete confidence of his teammates, coach, club and fans," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "He's played two or three matches without scoring, but that happens.

"He played better already against Fiorentina on Wednesday, attacking the area in a better way."