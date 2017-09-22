FSU QB Blackman gets 1st start for Seminoles vs NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The matchup between North Carolina State and 12th-ranked Florida State features a stark contrast between quarterbacks.

The Wolfpack (2-1) have one of the more experienced signal-callers in Atlantic Coast Conference in Ryan Finley. The Seminoles (0-1) will have true freshman James Blackman making his first start after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

Blackman played the final series against Alabama but did not attempt any passes. He has had a couple extra weeks to prepare after Hurricane Irma cancelled the Sept. 9 game against Louisiana-Monroe and moved the Miami game to Oct. 7.

There are some concerns if the 6-foot-5, 169-pound Blackman will be able to stand up physically to the competition, but coach Jimbo Fisher said he doesn't have any doubts.

"This kid can run, play and be competitive," Fisher said. "You play at Belle Glade, come out of that high school system, you're a competitor. You've got some toughness to you."

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said that his staff went back to Blackman's film at Belle Glade High School in South Florida. Doeren noted that Blackman has a good release and great arm strength.

"There's not a ton of plays of him as a runner. You don't know how much of that will be a factor in the game," he said. "He was more of a passer. We'll have to see and adjust as we go."

Finley has not thrown an interception in 192 attempts, which is the longest current streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The junior — who is making his 20th collegiate start — leads the ACC in completion percentage (75.6) and is second in passing yards per game (329).

"He really gets it out quickly and finds matchups and really understands what he's doing," said Fisher of Finley. "You've got to affect him coverage-wise, blitz-wise, but then sometimes be able to rush without that."

___