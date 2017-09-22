Clemson's next challenge: Once again managing expectations

Things to watch when Boston College plays No. 2 Clemson:

BALANCED EAGLES: BC coach Steve Addazio said his offence improved in the Notre Dame loss. It was the first time since 2013 Addazio's team had a quarterback with 20 completions and a 100-yard rusher. Anthony Brown was 24-of-40 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Jon Hilliman ran for 122 yards on 22 carries. Brown said Notre Dame helped prepare him for this weekend. "It was a little preparation for what I'm about to go into and what we're about to go into as a team because it's one of the best teams in the country," he said.

CAREFUL CELEBRATIONS: Tigers receiver Hunter Renfrow has found a new way to celebrate touchdowns with teammate defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who typically likes to pound a helmet or slap a back real hard. Renfrow says the two play rock-paper-scissors after big moments. "I was getting tired of him smacking me on the head," Renfrow joked.

BOSTON COLLEGE LOSS: The Eagles come to Death Valley without linebacker Conner Strachan, the team's top tackler from a year ago. Addazio said Strachan, a senior, is out with a knee injury. Boston College called on running back Davon Jones to help at linebacker to increase the team's depth.

CLEMSON PUNTER: Clemson's first-year punter Will Spiers has done his part so far this season to keep opponents backed up, so much so that he was named the ACC special teams player of the week. Spiers is the son of former Major Leaguer Bill Spiers, an infielder for Milwaukee, the New York Mets and Houston. The younger Spiers was only about 3 when his dad retired, meaning he did not really recall most kids' dreams of days at the ballpark. "That's just the way it was," Will Spiers said.

FACING NATIONAL CHAMP CLEMSON: It's the second time Boston College has played defending national champion Clemson. The Eagles and Tigers met in the 1982 season in a game where BC quarterback Doug Flutie led his team back from a 14-0 halftime deficit. The game ended in a 17-all tie as Clemson kicking great Donald Igwebuike missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the final stretch.

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press