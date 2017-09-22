Harlequins quest for another McCormick Cup begins Saturday

The Brantford Harlequins quest for a second-consecutive McCormick Cup begins this weekend.

The defending champs kick off the 16-team playoffs with a game on the road against the Ajax Wanderers at 3 p.m.

The Harlequins have rolled through the competition during the Marshall Premiership this season with a 13-0-1 record. The only chink in their armour all season was a 24-24 draw with Toronto Scottish on August 26. Toronto Scottish are also the team the Quins beat in last season’s McCormick Cup final.

The Wanderers come into Saturday’s contest with a 5-9-0 in the regular season.