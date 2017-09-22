Hoosiers use bye to prep for Georgia Southern ground game

Indiana took full advantage of a few unexpected off days last week.

Coach Tom Allen and his staff hit the recruiting trail. Some players got healthy. And the defence used the extra time to break down Georgia Southern's unusual option offence, which could present problems on Saturday afternoon.

"You can't just do it in a couple days. We've been working on them in the spring and then a little bit in the fall camp," Allen said. "You know, with the creative bye week, we had a chance to get some extra reps against that style as well. It was good."

After jumping into the top 50 defences a year ago, Indiana's goal this season was to finish in the top 25. Right now, they're No. 106 overall, tied for No. 105 in sacks (1.0 per game) and are one of only three Football Bowl Subdivision teams without a turnover forced.

One reason may be the cancellation of last week's scheduled game against Florida International in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma after opening against power-conference foes Ohio State and Virginia. Regardless, Allen knows his defence must get in sync before getting into the heart of conference play.

Georgia Southern (0-2) does not run the traditional option, like Navy or Georgia Tech. Instead, they put quarterback Shai Werts, a redshirt freshman, usually in the shotgun. None of the top four backs on the depth chart are typical power backs and one starter, L.A. Ramsby, was actually recruited to play quarterback.

"Have we talked about being up under centre? Only about 10 times a week," coach Tyson Summers said, referring to conversations he's had with his offensive co-ordinator. "The challenge with that really is that that offence that I have a great admiration for, it's something that I believe in. So to say, that we're just going to go install that after two weeks would be a real challenge."

Especially when it forces opponents to prepare differently.

Getting the unexpected break certainly gave the Hoosiers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) more time to work out the kinks. But Allen knows that will not be enough.

"Just having them execute the offence at the level they are going to see it on game day is really almost impossible if you don't run that style of offence, which we obviously don't," he said. "So it always is going to take a series or two to get used to the speed of it. I just think that's why people run it. It creates challenges, and they will be difficult to stop."