49ers lament missed opportunities in tight loss to Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco's previously dormant offence woke up with five touchdowns, 421 yards and more than enough big plays to win a game.

But a worn-down defence and several missed opportunities for more points ended up dooming San Francisco, preventing what was nearly an epic comeback.

A missed extra point by Robbie Gould. A failed attempt at a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game. An offensive pass interference that took the 49ers from the fringe of game-winning field goal range to a desperate situation that ended with a fourth-down sack.

That all added up to a 41-39 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night that left San Francisco still seeking its first win under new coach Kyle Shanahan.

"If you have mentally strong people, I believe we can get better from all this stuff and I believe we do have the right guys in that room," Shanahan said. "I don't really care about the record right now. I care about how guys are responding to it."

The game started with Brian Hoyer throwing an interception on the first play from scrimmage for San Francisco (0-3), leading to the first of Todd Gurley's three touchdowns and a 7-0 deficit just 12 seconds into the game.

But the offence picked up after that with Hoyer delivering San Francisco's long-awaited first touchdown of the season with a 9-yard run .

"To start out with the first play as a pick, basically a pick six, I think they took it to the 2. I knew that was going to be tough, so I just went up and talked to him, looked in his eyes, he looked fine," Shanahan said. "He said, 'I'm ready to go. I'll be all right.' He responded pretty well the next drive."

Hoyer also had success through the air, throwing for 332 yards and two touchdowns as he found a rhythm with Pierre Garcon (seven catches for 142 yards) and hit Marquise Goodwin on San Francisco's first successful deep ball of the game with a 50-yard gain.

Carlos Hyde also got into the mix by rushing for 84 hard-fought yards and two fourth-down touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to get San Francisco out of a late 15-point deficit after Jared Goff connected on a 13-yard pass to Sammie Watkins for his third TD of the game with 8:43 to play.