Bruins top Flyers on Agostino's goal in OT

BOSTON — Kenny Agostino's goal with 1:40 left in overtime lifted the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL preseason game Thursday night.

Paul Postma also scored for Boston, which received a 30-save performance from Tukka Risk.

Reserve goaltender Alex Lyon took the loss for Philadelphia, as he allowed both Boston goals on 11 shots. Starter Brian Elliott stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first two periods.

Travis Sanheim scored the lone goal for the Flyers.