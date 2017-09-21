Blackhawks rout Red Wings behind Saad's hat trick

Travis Sanheim scored the lone goal for the Flyers.

DEVILS 4, CANADIENS 1

In Montreal, Jesper Bratt scored twice while Nico Hischier and Mirco Mueller also had goals to lift the Devils over the Canadiens.

Bratt had both his goals in the third period, including one into an empty net with 16.3 seconds left.

Eric Gelinas had Montreal's lone goal, scoring against his former team.

Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves for New Jersey and Carey Price had 28 for Montreal.

WILD 1, JETS 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Alex Stalock stopped all 21 shots he faced to record a shutout in the Wild's win over the Jets.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck nearly matched Stalock, only allowing Jared Spurgeon's second period goal. Hellebuyck finished with 22 saves on 23 shots.

AVALANCHE 5, STARS 1

In Denver, Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 of 22 shots to power the Avalanche to a win over the Stars.

David Warsofsky, Sven Andrighetto, Sergei Boikov, Alexander Kerfoot and Matt Duchene scored for the Avalanche.

Dallas starter Kari Lehtonen allowed four goals on 20 shots in the first two periods. Landon Bow played the third and stopped seven of eight shots.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars.

