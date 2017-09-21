QMJHL Roundup: Mooseheads beat Sea Dogs 4-1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Maxime Fortier scored twice and Alexis Gravel stopped 31 shots as the Halifax Mooseheads opened the 2017-18 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season with a 4-1 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Thursday.

Xavier Parent chipped in the game-winning goal for the Mooseheads (1-0-0) at 12:16 of the second period. Filip Zadina also scored for Halifax.

The Mooseheads led 4-0 early in the third period before Daniel Hardie scored for Saint John (0-1-0), which had 5,349 in attendance for its home opener.

Alex D'Orio made 24 saves for the defending President Cup champion Sea Dogs.