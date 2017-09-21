Speedy Titans receiver Taywan Taylor making most of chances

NASHVILLE — Taywan Taylor's handle on Twitter is simply @SilentGrind2, all part of the Tennessee rookie wide receiver's approach to letting his play do his talking.

Right now, Taylor is making plenty of noise on the football field.

The rookie drafted in the third round out of Western Kentucky turned in the fastest run by a ball carrier through the first two weeks of the season, hitting 21.44 mph speeding past Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye before stretching out to catch a 42-yard pass from Marcus Mariota.

Not bad for someone clocked at 4.50 seconds in the 40 at the NFL Combine.

"It's definitely motivating because you hear something like that, I really didn't have no idea until I heard it from ... a couple other people," Taylor said. "Definitely motivates me to just keep playing fast. That's what I've always prided myself on. Playing fast every snap. I don't realize how fast I'm going. I just try to go full speed and play fast, so I can open it up for other guys."

Taylor only has three catches for 56 yards and two rushes for 16 yards more. But the rookie is poised for more work alongside starter Rishard Matthews and veteran Eric Decker with wide receiver Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick, sidelined Sunday against Seattle (1-1) by a tight hamstring.

Mariota said having Taylor certainly helps the offence.

"Teams have to know when he's in the game, they have to know that he's a viable option and can do those types of things," Mariota said. "It allows you to do a lot of different things on offence. When you've got a guy like that you've got to find ways to get him the ball."

The Titans (1-1) have been trying to do that, handing off to Taylor on end-arounds and jet sweeps. He's also been used as a decoy running through the backfield as well.

The more he does things well in games, Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, "you're going to find ways to get him the ball more."