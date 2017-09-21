Bengals at early crossroads with visit to banged-up Packers

Receiver A.J. Green, who has only 10 catches, said after the loss to Houston that the Bengals need to get their playmakers involved more.

"You've got to rely on those guys that can make big plays for you to turn this thing around," quarterback Andy Dalton said.

Other notes and things to watch for in the first meeting between the teams since 2013:

MEDICAL REPORT: Nelson (quad) and Bulaga (ankle) were among the few of the 13 Green Bay players listed on the injury report who were full participants in practice at midweek, seemingly giving them the best chances to play on Sunday.

The Packers could be able to withstand being without Nelson and Cobb for a short period because of depth at receiver.

But getting Bulaga back is important for a line that is thin in experience behind the starting five.

"Well, I mean you've got to play around that type of stuff because that's what comes with the game," Packers receiver Davante Adams said. "Football is 100 per cent chance that you're going to get hurt at some point, whether or not it's season-ending, but you've got to adapt and you've got to fill in.:

D TESTED: The Packers represent the first real test for a Bengals defence that has played well against two limited offences. Dalton had five turnovers against the Ravens, including one on the 2-yard line, but the defence gave up only 20 points.

Joe Flacco didn't complete a pass in the second half of the game, his first since missing all of training camp and the preseason with a bad back. Houston rookie Deshaun Watson threw for only 125 yards and was sacked three times in his first NFL start.

IRON MIKE: Daniels' hip injury could be a problem for the Packers. He has turned into a disruptive force up front in his sixth year, helping outside linebackers Perry and Clay Matthews get off to a good start off the edge. Powered by a nonstop motor, Daniels also helps clog the middle against the run.

DALTON'S COMFORT ZONE: Dalton has been under heavy pressure in the first two games, sacked eight times and hit often. His passer rating of 47.2 is last in the NFL.

Coach Marvin Lewis has steadfastly supported Dalton, resisting calls to use backup AJ McCarron. One of Lazor's priorities on Sunday is to get Dalton into a comfort zone early by completing some short passes on the opening drive.

"Anytime you get into a rhythm, you feel you can play better and you see things easier. So if that's his goal, that's my goal, too. I love to be in a rhythm," Dalton said.

CLAY-MAKER: Matthews is on the verge of setting a milestone, a half-sack behind Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (74 1/2) for most in franchise history since 1982. After an injury-filled 2016 season, the nine-year veteran is off to a good start this season with 1 1/2 sacks.

"Clay has been a class act his whole career," McCarthy said. "I hate talking like this because he's got a lot left and this is just a milestone that he's getting ready to jump over."

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Kay in Cincinnati contributed to this story.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press