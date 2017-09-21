Jerome Messam takes wait-and-see approach

Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam says he'll be a game-time decision Sunday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Canadian Football League's leading rusher took a hard hit to the back of his helmet in the third quarter of in Saturday's 27-13 win over the B.C. Lions. Messam left the game and did not return.

Lions linebacker Micah Awe, who registered the hit, received the league's maximum fine for leading with the crown of his helmet.

"I feel the league took a stance to try and protect players," Messam told reporters Thursday.

Messam, who tops the CFL with 770 rushing yards, says he doesn't have a concussion, but injured neck muscles in the collision.

"It's a little bit tight, but just working through it with treatment and just trying to see how it goes throughout the week to get up to game day," he said.

The Stampeders will play in Regina's new Mosaic Stadium for the first time Sunday.

Messam, a 32-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played for the Roughriders in 2014 and 2015 before he was traded to the Stampeders.

