BIG TEN SPOTLIGHT: First-year coaches create positive vibes

"Everyone knows there's a long season ahead," Brohm said. "Our schedule gets extremely difficult with the Big Ten Conference, especially opening up with Michigan. We'll see where we stand. We have a long ways to go, and we're going to get hit in the mouth a few times. We understand that. Our guys are gaining confidence that if we do those smalls things and we're in it in the second half, anything can happen."

Minnesota is off until its Big Ten opener at home against Maryland next week. The Gophers also were unbeaten through three games last season, but this year's accomplishment seems greater. The Gophers' starting quarterback, Conor Rhoda, is a fifth-year senior walk-on who was going to quit football and get a job before Fleck asked him to return. Five players were dismissed last winter following a sexual assault investigation. Nearly two dozen players had off-season surgeries. Running backs Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks have been banged up early in the season.

With Fleck in charge, positivity abounds. Everyone around the programs appears to have bought in to the "Row the Boat" mantra he brought with him from Western Michigan. Season-ticket and merchandise sales are up and the team's all-gold uniforms and Goldy Gopher helmet were showcased on ESPN's "Sports Center" last week. Fleck's news conference after a 48-14 win at Oregon State drew 52,000 views on the school's athletic website, "and it was 1:30 a.m. in Minnesota when that was happening," spokesman Paul Rovnak said.

Indiana plays its last nonconference game at home Saturday against Georgia Southern and opens Big Ten play next week at No. 4 Penn State. The Hoosiers gave Ohio State a tussle into the third quarter of a 49-21 loss in their opener, and they've built some momentum with a 34-17 win at Virginia. Hurricane problems forced cancellation of a home game against Florida International on Sept. 9.

Allen is a Hoosier through and through. He was born in New Castle, Indiana, and coached high school and small-college football in the state.

"Indiana is kind of a provincial area," Query said. "People like their own. We don't dislike people from outside Indiana, but we feel a close affinity to people who have a root in Indiana. They have a coach who has that now. He coached at an Indianapolis high school and has a connection to high school coaches around the state. So people feel comfortable with that and feel encouraged by that."

The Hoosiers' 2007 Insight Bowl team is holding its reunion in Bloomington this weekend. Allen holds up that squad as an example of cohesiveness for his players. The '07 team lost head coach Terry Hoeppner to brain cancer before the season, clinched a bowl berth under Bill Lynch with a dramatic win over rival Purdue and lost to Oklahoma State in the bowl to finish 7-6.

"Just understanding the history of that and what they accomplished, and really what they did in memory of Coach Hoeppner," Allen said. "His goal was to get them to that bowl game, and to be able to do that with Coach Lynch and their staff was really special and a big part of what we are trying to re-create."

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press