Falcons-Lions Capsule

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (T14), PASS (19)

LIONS Defence — OVERALL (7), RUSH (4), PASS (21)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons QB Matt Ryan 3-1 against Lions, losing last matchup in London three years ago. ... Atlanta CB Desmond Trufant and Detroit PR Jamal Agnew earned NFC player of week honours. ... Trufant scored off INT against Green Bay and Agnew returned punt for TD against Giants. ... Falcons and Lions two of NFC's four undefeated teams. ... Ryan has league's longest active streak with TD pass in 21 straight games. ... Atlanta RB Devonta Freeman had 100 yards of offence and two scores last week against Green Bay, giving him three TDs this season. ... Falcons WR Julio Jones had 108 yards receiving last week, giving him NFL-high 3,454 yards receiving since 2015. ... Atlanta DE Adrian Clayborn had sack last week, giving him five in seven games. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford rating of 114.6 ranks fourth in NFL, just ahead of Ryan. ... Detroit's Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 142 catches since 2015, and nine receiving TDs tied for most at position. ... Lions WR Golden Tate has 13 receptions, 257 yards receiving, two TDs in last two games against Atlanta. ... Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah had three sacks against Giants, one more than his 2016 total. ... Fantasy Tip: Lions WR Marvin Jones has shot to extend TD streak to three games, settling in as go-to option near end zone.

