Raiders-Redskins Capsule

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (3), PASS (23)

REDSKINS Defence — OVERALL (26), RUSH (9), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Redskins have won past two meetings: in 2013 coached by Mike Shanahan against Raiders' Dennis Allen and in 2009 coached by Jim Zorn against Tom Cable. ... Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is 0-2 all-time vs. Washington. ... Oakland looking for first 3-0 start since 2002 under current Washington offensive line coach Bill Callahan when Raiders went 11-5 and played in Super Bowl. ... In 50th NFL start, QB Derek Carr needs 4 TDs to become fifth in history with 90 in first 50 games. ... Carr has 5 TDs and no INTs this season. ... RB Marshawn Lynch has 121 yards rushing through two games. ... WR Michael Crabtree had 80 yards receiving, 3 TD catches last week. ... TE Jared Cook had 105 yards, TD for Packers vs. Redskins in 2016. ... DE Khalil Mack has NFL-best 27 sacks since 2015. ... S Reggie Nelson has 35 career INTs. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins has 419 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT through two games. ... RB Chris Thompson had career-high 77 rushing yards last week vs. Rams. Thompson has 5 all-purpose TDs in past four games. ... Redskins haven't rushed for 200 yards in consecutive games since 2013. ... WR Jamison Crowder has 4 TDs in past eight home games. ... Washington has sack in 26 consecutive games, second behind Cincinnati's 31 for longest active streak. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has 8 1/2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and INT in past 11 home games. ... LB Zack Brown led team with 10 tackles last week. Fantasy Tip: With Redskins TE Jordan Reed dealing with a chest/rib injury, expect veteran Vernon Davis to see significant targets.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press