BIG 12 SPOTLIGHT: Top QBs guiding teams to top of league

The Red Raiders once again lead the nation in total offence, thanks mostly to the 496 yards per game they average through the air. Oklahoma State is third and Oklahoma is fourth, and both sit squarely alongside West Virginia among the nation's top 10 passing attacks.

"That's the Big 12," said TCU coach Gary Patterson, whose No. 16 Horned Frogs face Rudolph and sixth-ranked Oklahoma State in the league's marquee game this weekend.

"We've got to prepare on all levels," Patterson said. "They're a very good offence right now. We've got several coming down the pipe. They're the first."

Yep, the Mountaineers are next. Oklahoma and Texas Tech come back-to-back for the Horned Frogs later in the season. And that's one more reason for Big 12 coaches to have heartburn: The league's round-robin schedule means that everybody faces everyone else at least once.

There's no lucking out and missing Rudolph. Or Mayfield. Or anybody else.

There are other quarterbacks tearing things up, too. The Horned Frogs' Kenny Hill ranks among the nation's top 15 in passing efficiency, while Iowa State's Jacob Park averages 311.7 yards through the air per game, putting him among six Big 12 players in the top 20 nationally.

Shimonek leads the way at 463.5 yards per game.

"Yeah, things have gone smooth so far," the Texas Tech quarterback said, "but I also understand that at some point there's going to be a few hiccups, a few bumps in the road. It's not going to be like this for 12 straight games. I mean, I hope it is, but I don't think it will be."

Indeed, some of those numbers are inflated thanks to weak out-of-conference competition. The Cowboys have faced Tulsa, South Alabama and Pitt, Texas Tech blew out lower-level Eastern Washington, and while the Sooners won a big-time showdown with Ohio State, they also beat up on UTEP and the Green Wave before heading into the conference schedule.

Things are bound to get tougher for the Big 12's best quarterbacks.

Then again, they're about to make life a whole lot tougher on the Big 12's best defences, too.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press