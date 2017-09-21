Lions offence searching for answers

Lulay was back at the helm 2 1/2 games later with the Lions in a free fall, however the veteran pivot tore the ACL in his right knee two games ago against the Montreal Alouettes and was lost for the year. Jennings came off the bench to lead B.C. to a convincing victory in that one, but regressed last weekend as the Lions failed to score a touchdown in a frustrating 27-13 road loss to the first-place Calgary Stampeders.

"We've got to pick it up and get it back together," said Jennings, whose team is 2-5 over its last seven contests after starting the year 4-1. "We played a good game against Montreal, and we looked to build upon that, but obviously didn't do it."

The 25-year-old leads the CFL with 12 interceptions in just nine games — including three in his most recent outing — against only six touchdowns. He completed barely 50 per cent of his passes in Calgary for a paltry 167 yards while also getting sacked four times, but was far from the only culprit with the offensive line and receiving corps not offering much in the way of support.

"It's definitely new to me," Jennings said of his struggles. "I've never went through a stretch where I felt uncomfortable or wasn't producing, but it's part of the pro game. It's a different level.

"You've got to figure out a way to rise to that standard."

Despite sitting last in the West, the Lions still believe they have the horses to get the job done, especially against an opponent that has allowed a league-high 34.6 points per game and ranks at or near the bottom of most defensive categories.

The party line coming out of practice was it's simply a matter of executing the game plan and avoiding the crucial mistakes at key times that have cost B.C. so dearly.

"We know what we're about, we know what we have in the locker-room," said Johnson, who leads the CFL with 11 touchdowns. "At this point it's fight or flight, and our guys want to fight."

The Tiger-Cats head to Vancouver off a 27-19 home loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders — a defeat that came on the heels of their first two victories of the season following an 0-8 start. Hamilton still has an outside chance at a playoff spot in the extremely soft East Division, but needs to go on a run.

"They've got some mojo," said B.C. linebacker Solomon Elimimian, who played for Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones at the University of Hawaii. "One thing he does is get guys to believe they can win. They're playing faster, they're playing harder.

"But I still feel it's all about us. If we do what we're supposed to do, we'll get the job done."

While the Lions' offence has struggled, their defence has, for the most part, hung tough. It would be easy to point fingers, but there's a faith things will improve if everyone keeps pulling in the same direction.

"The confidence level of this team is still high," said Elimimian. "It's football — one snap and clear, one game and clear.

"You've got to move onto the next challenge."

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press