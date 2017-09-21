Vols' defence again hit with injuries, yielding big plays

"I don't think it's a fatigue thing," defensive end Darrell Taylor said. "I think it's just a matter that we've got to focus the whole game, make sure we sustain that focus throughout the game."

Shoop said, "I don't want to make any excuses" when he's asked about the injuries, but he acknowledges that this run of misfortune has caught him by surprise.

"I've never experienced anything like this," he added. "And I don't think there's anything I can pinpoint it in, or I'd suggest something to Coach. It's not strength training. It's not nutrition. We're doing the right things. Everything's been kind of a fluky thing."

The big plays Tennessee has allowed can't be considered fluky. They're happening far too often.

Tennessee's 2016 defence gave up 19 plays from scrimmage of 40-plus yards, according to cfbstats.com . Arkansas was the only SEC team to allow more gains of at least 40 yards.

In the fourth quarter of the Florida game, Tennessee gave up a 72-yard run along with the game-winning 63-yard touchdown.

"Offensively, you can play 55 bad snaps and three good snaps and score 21 points," Shoop said. "Defensively you can play 55 great snaps and three bad snaps, and you stink."

Tennessee did make a remarkable recovery at the end of the 72-yard run, as cornerback Justin Martin chased down Malik Davis and forced a fumble that resulted in a touchback. Tennessee's had plenty of other remarkable individual performances from defensive players thus far.

Linebacker Daniel Bituli has an SEC-leading 33 tackles , including 23 against Georgia Tech. Rashaan Gaulden has shown this defence can create big plays rather than allowing them, as he forced a fumble to spark the comeback against Georgia Tech and had an interception that led to a game-tying field goal against Florida.

Now they need more guys to step up.

"I think we'll be able to handle it," Taylor said. "We know what we need to do."

