Cowboys-Cardinals Capsule

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH(1 (30), PASS (6)

CARDINALS Defence — OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (22)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cardinals have won four straight against Cowboys. Last Dallas win came Nov. 12, 2006. ... Dallas has faced Cardinals 88 times; only three other teams played Cowboys more: Philadelphia, New York Giants and Washington. ... Cowboys last played in Arizona Dec. 4, 2011; Cardinals won in OT, 19-13. ... Cardinals long were members of NFC East, even after they moved to Arizona in 1988, and their three largest home crowds came against Dallas when Cardinals played at Sun Devil Stadium in 1993, 1992 and 1995. ... Last week vs. Denver, Cowboys allowed 100-yard rusher for first time in 17 games. ... Cowboys appearing on Monday night for 79th time. Only Miami (82) has more. ... Dak Prescott has thrown 89 passes. Only Aaron Rodgers (92) has thrown more. .. Reigning 2016 NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott, still playing thanks to judge's ruling blocking suspension, carried nine times for 8 yards against Denver, easily his worst showing in two seasons as pro. ... Dallas LB Demarcus Lawrence is first Cowboy since 2013 to have at least two sacks in consecutive games. ... Dallas G Jonathan Cooper originally was first-round pick of Arizona and was traded to New England in deal that brought OLB Chandler Jones to Cardinals. Patriots released Cooper in 2016. ...Arizona's J.J. Nelson was NFC Offensive Player of Week after catching five passes for 120 yards vs. Indianapolis, including 45-yard TD. ... Expect RB Chris Johnson to get many more carries for Arizona after gaining 44 yards in 11 tries against Colts. ... Carson Palmer has thrown more interceptions (4) than he has TDs (2). ... Palmer was sacked four times against Colts and pressured many more. ... OLB Jones had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and forced fumble against Colts. ... Ageless LB Karlos Dansby had team-high 10 tackles against Indy. ... Cardinals are at home after four straight on road, two in preseason, two in regular season. ... Fantasy Tip: Cowboys TE Jason Witten leads NFL with 17 catches through two games.

By The Associated Press