No. 22 San Diego State opens Mountain West play at Air Force

No. 22 San Diego State (3-0) at Air Force (1-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network).

Line: San Diego State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Air Force leads 19-15.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Aztecs kick off their quest for a third straight Mountain West title against an Air Force team they've beaten six straight times. San Diego State is flying high after successive wins over Pac-12 teams, including Stanford last weekend. That could come in handy because senior RB/KR Rashaad Penny said of Air Force's run-oriented offence: "They play just like Stanford."

KEY MATCHUP

Aztecs QB Christian Chapman has 26 career TDs and eight interceptions. Even more, he's 16-3 as a starter. Chapman faces an Air Force defence that went nine straight quarters dating to last season without allowing an offensive TD before the Wolverines found the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Diego State: DB Kameron Kelly picked up the conference's defensive player of the week honours after recording two sacks, forcing a fumble and picking of a pass against Stanford. He also had five solo tackles.

Air Force: RB Tim McVey has 27 TDS in 29 career games. His career rushing average of 8.3 yards is the best mark in Air Force history.