No. 2 Clemson looks to stay on track against BC

Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC) at No. 2 Clemson (3-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Clemson by 34.

Series record: Clemson leads 15-9-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Defending national champion Clemson begins a stretch where it will be heavily favoured against its opponents. Any slip up, including one against the struggling Eagles, would damage the Tigers chances to return to the College Football Playoff and try for a second crown. Boston College hopes to defeat a top-five opponent for first time in 10 tries since beating then-No. 4 Notre Dame in 2002.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant vs. Boston College's defence. Bryant outdueled Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson last week in the Tigers' 47-21 win at Louisville and could put up Jackson-like numbers against a BC defence that allowed Notre Dame to rush for 515 yards last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: QB Anthony Brown. The second-year freshman completed 24 of 40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Notre Dame. He'll have to do even better for the Eagles to have a chance at Clemson.

Clemson: WR Ray-Ray McCloud. The junior perhaps best known for dropping the ball right before crossing the goal line on a sure punt-return score last year looks to enhance his image as a playmaker. He had a 79-yard TD in the Louisville blowout a week ago.