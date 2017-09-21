Hoffenheim forward Uth puts himself in World Cup contention

BERLIN — The way he has been playing so far, Hoffenheim forward Mark Uth could end up at the World Cup for Germany.

The 26-year-old Uth scored again late Wednesday - in the second minute of injury time - to clinch a remarkable 3-2 win at Mainz after a poor start left the team trailing 2-0 after only 16 minutes.

"We believed in the win until the last minute," said Uth, whose crisp strike left Mainz goalkeeper Rene Adler with no chance. "It was a 50-50 game after the break. That's why the win is also a little lucky, but we had great morale after the many games of the last weeks."

Uth's two goals earned Hoffenheim a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich earlier this month. He capitalized on a lapse in the Bayern defence by sprinting forward for a quick throw-in before beating Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at his near post, then struck again in the second half to ensure victory over the five-time defending champions.

Uth has four goals from four starts in five Bundesliga games this season, while he also scored two in the unsuccessful Champions League playoff games against Liverpool.

He's quick, direct, and clearly has an eye for goal. No wonder Hoffenheim is so eager to hold onto its forward - Uth's contract is up at the end of the season.

Asked about the likelihood of extending his deal, Uth has been noncommittal, saying many factors are at play and it's not just about money.

"The next contract is always the most important. I never made a bad decision in my career. The next will certainly also be right," said Uth, who said a contract extension was also possible. "Nothing is ruled out yet."

The striker would be back playing for hometown club Cologne if he had had his way, but Hoffenheim ruled out a transfer despite only a year on his contract remaining.

The club said "in no uncertain terms, we will not let you go," Uth said.