Lindor, Indians hold off Angels 6-5 for 26th win in 27 games

Being out another 10 days would make it difficult for Brantley to play in the post-season, particularly the first round.

"I don't even feel it's appropriate to say that right now," manager Terry Francona said. "This guy's trying his best to do whatever he can. It's best to do whatever we can and see how he does."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Francona said OF Lonnie Chisenhall would have taken time off with his calf injury even if Cleveland had not already clinched its division. Chisenhall remained home when the team came to Anaheim. "He needed to have some time down. He needed to have three to five without doing stuff," Francona said.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (shoulder) played catch Tuesday and came out of it well, manager Mike Scioscia said, but Heaney's next rehab effort has not been determined. . 3B Yunel Escobar again took fielding practice and hit in the indoor cage, but did not take batting practice on the field.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (5-6, 4.52 ERA) gets a start after making two scoreless relief appearances. His last start was Sept. 5. It will be his sixth start against the Angels (1-1, 3.74) but first this season.

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell (8-2, 3.71), coming off the best start of his career, will face the Indians for the first time. He threw six scoreless innings against the Rangers last time out. The Angels are 16-2 in games in which he has appeared.

