Red Sox clinch 2nd straight playoff berth

BALTIMORE — The Boston Red Sox are going back to the playoffs.

A few hours after beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Wednesday night, the Red Sox were assured their second consecutive trip to the post-season when the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians.

Those two results guaranteed Boston (88-64) at least an AL wild card. Of course, the Red Sox are looking for more than that. They lead the AL East by three games over the rival New York Yankees with 10 to play as Boston pursues its second straight division title and third in five years.

Boston joins AL Central champion Cleveland and AL West champion Houston in the American League playoffs, which begin next month. Two spots are still up for grabs.