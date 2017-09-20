Aaron Altherr leads Phillies past slumping Dodgers 7-5

Luis Garcia (2-4) got the win despite allowing a run in the eighth. Hector Neris finished for his 23rd save in 26 chances. Herrera made a leaping catch in centre field to end it, robbing Yasiel Puig.

"They're a playoff team so for everyone in this clubhouse it's great," Herrera said through a translator. "We all get motivated when we win games against real good teams like them."

After Cody Bellinger ripped a two-run double to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh, the Phillies answered against reliever Ross Stripling.

Hoskins led off with a walk and Altherr followed with a two-run homer to deep left. One out later, Tommy Joseph connected for a 5-4 lead. But Los Angeles tied it at 5 on a walk, wild pitch, passed ball and fielder's choice grounder.

The Phillies jumped ahead 2-0 in the second. Altherr lined a single and scored when Joseph ripped a double down the left-field line. Andrew Knapp followed with an RBI single.

Chris Taylor cut it to 2-1 when he hit his 21st homer the opposite way to right in the third.

"We're really grinding right now," Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood said.

CHASING APPRECIATION

Chase Utley, among the most beloved players in Phillies history, got another standing ovation when he came to the plate as a pinch-hitter for the Dodgers leading off the seventh. Fans cheered after he lined a triple to centre off Victor Arano. Utley also hit the grounder that scored the tying run in the eighth.

STARTING TIME

Dodgers: Wood gave up two runs and three hits, striking out six in six innings.

Phillies: Jake Thompson allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

UP NEXT

RHP Kenta Maeda (12-6, 4.21 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers while RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (3-6, 4.93) goes for the Phillies in the series finale Thursday. Maeda is 3-0 with 21 strikeouts in three career starts vs. Philadelphia. Leiter tossed one scoreless inning the only time he faced Los Angeles.

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press