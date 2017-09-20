Goldeyes win American Association title

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes pulled off a dramatic series comeback to win the American Association championship on Wednesday.

Winnipeg beat the Wichita Wingnuts 18-2 in Game 5 of the best-of-five championship series, winning the independent minor baseball league's title for a second straight year.

The Goldeyes scored nine runs in the second inning, punctuated by a three-run homer from Shawn Pleffner, and extended their lead to 14-0 by the fourth.

Mason Katz and David Bergin each hit two-run shots for Winnipeg.