Atlanta scores 3 goals in 7 minutes, beats Galaxy 4-0

ATLANTA — Yamil Asad scored twice, Josef Martinez had his 17th goal, and Atlanta United cruised past the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (13-8-7) scored three goals in seven minutes for a 3-0 lead midway through the first half and cruised in the second half to extend its home unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Martinez opened the scoring in the 13th minute for his seventh goal in seven days. Asad beat his defender at the edge of the box, sent it across the goal and Martinez redirected it home.

Asad scored three minutes later. Jon Kempin punched away Hector Villalba's close-range smash, Miguel Almiron's rebound attempt was deflected wide and Asad one-touched it home. In the 20th, Villalba got past the defence for a through ball and found Asad wide open for an easy tap-in.