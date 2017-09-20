Sale reaches 300 strikeouts for Red Sox

BALTIMORE — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has become the first AL pitcher in 18 years to record 300 strikeouts in a season.

Sale reached the mark with his 13th strikeout of the game Wednesday night against Baltimore. He fanned Ryan Flaherty to end the eighth inning for No. 300.

The last AL pitcher to fan 300 batters in a season was Boston's Pedro Martinez in 1999, when he set a club record with 313.

Sale becomes the 14th different pitcher in the so-called Live Ball Era (1920-present) to total 300 strikeouts in a season.