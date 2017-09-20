Impact ends 1st-place Toronto's 11-match MLS unbeaten streak

Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored two goals each as the Montreal Impact ended first-place Toronto FC's 11-match unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer.

Toronto striker Tosaint Ricketts made it close with goals in the 77th and 79th minutes Wednesday as the home side attempted to recover from a 5-1 deficit after 51 minutes.

Toronto had not lost since July 1 when it dropped a 3-1 decision at FC Dallas, and had eight wins and three draws in that span. It was also unbeaten at home.

In the only other match Wednesday, Atlanta United scored three goals in seven minutes in the first half and extended its home unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.