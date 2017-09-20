Bears' Glennon tries to shake off rough outing, QB debate

Getting guard Kyle Long (ankle) and receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) back would give Glennon more protection and an option downfield.

While Wheaton probably would have been only the third or fourth receiver had Cameron Meredith and Kevin White not gone on injured reserve, he can at least spread the field.

Better blocking would also help a run game that managed just 20 yards. Jordan Howard ran for 7 against Tampa Bay.

Glennon was 31 of 45 last week despite several dropped passes. Through two games, he has a 67.1 per cent completion rate, but he's averaging just 6 yards per attempt. His longest completion? A 22-yarder against Atlanta in the opener.

"Completing the ball is fun," Glennon said. "I mean, that's the job of the quarterback is to complete the football. As long as those completions keep coming that's what I'll keep doing."

What Glennon can't do is give the ball away as he did last week, particularly on third downs. While the Bears converted 7 of 14, he committed two turnovers that led to touchdowns.

Offensive co-ordinator Dowell Loggains said Glennon "played really well on third down." But there were some ugly moments.

The Bears had third-and-8 at their 46 when Noah Spence forced a fumble with a sack early in the second quarter. Tampa Bay took over at the Chicago 35 and drove for the TD.

On the next possession, the Bears had the ball on their 41 when Robert McClain picked off an underthrown pass and returned it 47 yards for a TD.

"I think ultimately you're always looking for ways to improve, and when things don't go well, then you're ultimately going to look in the mirror and figure out what I can do better," Glennon said.

Can he bounce back? Fox said yes.

"You're gonna have bad days," Fox said. "It's how you respond to that. Won't be his first time and I'm sure it's not going to be his last time. We have confidence in him."

NOTES: Long acknowledged he suffered a setback this summer because he pushed himself too hard trying to come back from ankle surgery. "Just trying to push it thinking my pain tolerance would be able to trump the issue at hand and it really didn't," he said. ... Fox had no update on LB Nick Kwiatkoski, who left the Tampa Bay game because of a pectoral injury. "We're still looking at it," Fox said. "There's different opinions, but we'll keep you posted when we find out the more exact length or time involved and we'll let you know."

