Canada's relay team slowing down for IPF

The foursome welcome the down time to focus on off-track endeavours, such as the IPF campaign.

"When you can use sport to raise awareness of real-life problems, that's when it becomes more than just about every day sport and competition," Brown said. "You want to be able to make a difference in society and help people in the community, and give back. So when you're able to reach that level where you have the power to do that through sport, it makes you feel good, and it makes you feel like you're a part of the community. It's something bigger than competition."

De Grasse's withdrawal in London was only the beginning of a bad-luck meet for Canada that saw Olympic high jump champion Derek Drouin withdraw with an injury, and numerous athletes, including reigning world decathlon silver medallist Damian Warner, fall ill to a stomach virus. De Grasse had a legitimate shot at gold in the 100 and 200. The relay team — world and Olympic bronze medallists — was poised for a podium performance before De Grasse went down. And Brown, who had medal potential in the 200, was disqualified in the heats for a lane violation.

"I didn't want to watch (the 200 final)," Brown said. "But you can't dwell too much on it, there's going to be more opportunities."

Despite their poor luck, Brown said the world results — Turkey's Ramil Guliyev was the surprise winner in the 200 — bode well for Canada's crop of young and talented sprinters.

"The great thing is, this is the current crop of sprinters moving forward in the future," said the 25-year-old from Toronto. "Obviously, a couple major people weren't in the 200 (including Bolt and De Grasse), but for the most part this is who we're going to be dealing with. There are years to come where we can show what we can do."

The Fight IPF Six-Minute Marathons are Oct. 14 in Calgary, Oct. 21 in Vancouver, and Oct. 29 in Winnipeg. IPF is affecting as many as 30,000 Canadians, and is responsible for an estimated 5,000 deaths annually. The disease causes irreversible scarring of the lungs that deprives the body of oxygen.

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press