Goals flow for England's top clubs in League Cup

Eden Hazard impressed on his first start of the season after a broken ankle.

UNITED BEGINS TITLE Defence

Two goals in the opening 17 minutes by Rashford set Man United on its way to an easy win in the first game of its title defence.

Jesse Lingard and Martial added more goals for Jose Mourinho's side, which has also scored four goals in three of its first five games in the Premier League.

"We look happy playing football in this moment," said Mourinho, who didn't even include top scorer Romelu Lukaku in the squad for the match.

SANE'S DOUBLE

It was a contrasting evening for Man City's two Germany internationals at West Brom.

While Sane was scoring in each half — including the winning goal at the end of a rapid counter-attack in the 77th minute — Gundogan lasted just 59 minutes before being substituted with an apparent knee injury following a heavy tackle from Claudio Yacob.

Yacob went on to equalize for West Brom.

"He has a small issue with his knee, but not like before," City manager Pep Guardiola said of Gundogan, "and I don't think it will be anything serious."

RESPITE FOR KOEMAN

Everton ended a run of four straight losses, when the team didn't score a goal, to provide some relief for manager Ronald Koeman.

Without Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Man United in the off-season, Everton lacks a prolific striker this season but two forwards were on the scoresheet against Sunderland.

The 20-year-old Calvert-Lewin scored in the 38th and 51st minutes, while Senegal international Oumar Niasse grabbed the third — his first goal for Everton in his first appearance for the club since May 2016.

The draw for the last 16:

Tottenham vs. West Ham

Bristol City vs. Crystal Palace

Swansea vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Norwich

Chelsea vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester vs. Leeds

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough

