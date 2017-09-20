Corvairs find home cooking just fine

The Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs are quickly establishing that playing at the Haldimand county Community Centre is a tough place for its opposition.

Tuesday night's victims were the Fort Erie Meteors.

Sean O'Brien continued his early season success, scoring two goals to lead the defending Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference champs to a 8-1 win over the Meteors.

Bailey Fletcher got the home crowd going early, scoring five minutes into the game. O'Brien netted his fifth of the season and fourth on the powerplay.O'Brien added another goal to start the second period, while Isaac taylor and Jesse Barwell pitched in with one goal each.