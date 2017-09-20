Green Eagles show resilience in opening week football win

When it was time to get the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association football season going, St. John’s College Green Eagles coach Dan Brown and his coaching staff thought it would be a great move to practice twice a week, instead of four.

Well, so far the decision has been a win and it also helped them to their first victory, when they shocked the Assumption College Lions 28-22.

“It was a real resilient effort. It was nice to see,” Brown said. “We actually have a lot of kids that have never played football before that came out late, a couple of offensive and defensive linemen. We’re ecstatic about this.”

Not to mention the new way of thinking when it comes to workouts leading up to games.

“We used to go four times a week,” Brown said. “We decided to go two nights a week for three hours. It was a decision we thought might work in terms of getting our numbers up at practice.

Too many guys have to work nowadays, and you can’t blame them for that,” he said. “At the end of the day, Tuesdays and Thursdays isn’t as hard a commitment to make. I’d rather have two good practices opposed to four crappy ones. The last few years you’d have maybe 19 players. It’s tough to run a practice. Right now it seems to be really working.”

And with a win like Friday’s, more players may come out of the woodwork.

“A game like this is huge,” Brown said. “There may be a guy or two riding the fence whether they want to play or not. Assumption is one of those teams that has that marquee with them, having been at the top for so long. It’s a real boost to get a win like this.”

And how they did it is even more impressive.

The Green Eagles held on to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, and 15-8 lead at the half when the two teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter.