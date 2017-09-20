Green Eagles show resilience in opening week football win

When it was time to get the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association football season going, St. John’s College Green Eagles coach Dan Brown and his coaching staff thought it would be a great move to practice twice a week, instead of four.
Well, so far the decision has been a win and it also helped them to their first victory, when they shocked the Assumption College Lions 28-22.
“It was a real resilient effort. It was nice to see,” Brown said. “We actually have a lot of kids that have never played football before that came out late, a couple of offensive and defensive linemen. We’re ecstatic about this.”
Not to mention the new way of thinking when it comes to workouts leading up to games.
“We used to go four times a week,” Brown said. “We decided to go two nights a week for three hours. It was a decision we thought might work in terms of getting our numbers up at practice.
Too many guys have to work nowadays, and you can’t blame them for that,” he said. “At the end of the day, Tuesdays and Thursdays isn’t as hard a commitment to make. I’d rather have two good practices opposed to four crappy ones. The last few years you’d have maybe 19 players. It’s tough to run a practice. Right now it seems to be really working.”
And with a win like Friday’s, more players may come out of the woodwork.
“A game like this is huge,” Brown said. “There may be a guy or two riding the fence whether they want to play or not. Assumption is one of those teams that has that marquee with them, having been at the top for so long. It’s a real boost to get a win like this.”
And how they did it is even more impressive.
The Green Eagles held on to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, and 15-8 lead at the half when the two teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter.
At the start of the third quarter, the Lions came roaring back, tying things, and taking the lead early in the fourth quarter.
But the Green Eagles had a reply in the form of quarterback Tom Coon, who led his team down the field for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns scored by Ethan Rooke and Matt Donn.
The defence did the rest stuffing any chance the Lions could muster in the waning minutes.
While Rooke and Donn played the heroics, Tom Gemmell was the catalyst, leading the Green Eagles with a pair of touchdowns in the first half.
Curtis Vincent had a brilliant day for the Lions, scoring all three touchdowns.
“It was nice to see the maturity of our quarterback (Coon) today,” Brown said. “He ran the ball well and has a ton of potential. He can throw the ball and is a real athletic kid that plays rugby.
“The kids were a bit nervous in the first half and really picked it up,” he said. “The second half they really came together as a group. We had a clutch catch on the two-pointer. In the past we’ve choked a bit. It was great to see the guys really bare down. We had some great defensive plays, especially near the end. We have a new defensive coordinator and he’s done a great job. The kids love him and he has a great system. It’s an easy defence to understand and the kids really respond to him well.”
Friday, the Green Eagles will have another tough test in the form of the defending BCSSAA champions, North Park Collegiate Trojans at 8 p.m. at Bisons Alumni Field.
The Lions hope to rebound back against the Brantford Collegiate Institute Mustangs Thursday at 8 p.m., also at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
NPC 35,
PJC 13
NPC touchdowns: Danny Bosett (3), Matt Clarke (2).
Converts: Ethan Andrew (5)
PJC: Scorers not submitted.
Paris 17
BCI 7
Paris touchdowns: Scorers not submitted.
BCI touchdown: Ben McAlpine,
Converts: Josh Macklin.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Thursday
BCI v ACS at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Jr 6 p.m., Sr. 8 p.m.
Friday
SJC v NPC at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Jr 6 p.m., Sr. 8 p.m.
Saturday
PJC v PDHS at PDHS Jr. 11 a.m. Sr. 1 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
When it was time to get the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association football season going, St. John’s College Green Eagles coach Dan Brown and his coaching staff thought it would be a great move to practice twice a week, instead of four.
Well, so far the decision has been a win and it also helped them to their first victory, when they shocked the Assumption College Lions 28-22.
“It was a real resilient effort. It was nice to see,” Brown said. “We actually have a lot of kids that have never played football before that came out late, a couple of offensive and defensive linemen. We’re ecstatic about this.”
Not to mention the new way of thinking when it comes to workouts leading up to games.
“We used to go four times a week,” Brown said. “We decided to go two nights a week for three hours. It was a decision we thought might work in terms of getting our numbers up at practice.
Too many guys have to work nowadays, and you can’t blame them for that,” he said. “At the end of the day, Tuesdays and Thursdays isn’t as hard a commitment to make. I’d rather have two good practices opposed to four crappy ones. The last few years you’d have maybe 19 players. It’s tough to run a practice. Right now it seems to be really working.”
And with a win like Friday’s, more players may come out of the woodwork.
“A game like this is huge,” Brown said. “There may be a guy or two riding the fence whether they want to play or not. Assumption is one of those teams that has that marquee with them, having been at the top for so long. It’s a real boost to get a win like this.”
And how they did it is even more impressive.
The Green Eagles held on to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, and 15-8 lead at the half when the two teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter.
At the start of the third quarter, the Lions came roaring back, tying things, and taking the lead early in the fourth quarter.
But the Green Eagles had a reply in the form of quarterback Tom Coon, who led his team down the field for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns scored by Ethan Rooke and Matt Donn.
The defence did the rest stuffing any chance the Lions could muster in the waning minutes.
While Rooke and Donn played the heroics, Tom Gemmell was the catalyst, leading the Green Eagles with a pair of touchdowns in the first half.
Curtis Vincent had a brilliant day for the Lions, scoring all three touchdowns.
“It was nice to see the maturity of our quarterback (Coon) today,” Brown said. “He ran the ball well and has a ton of potential. He can throw the ball and is a real athletic kid that plays rugby.
“The kids were a bit nervous in the first half and really picked it up,” he said. “The second half they really came together as a group. We had a clutch catch on the two-pointer. In the past we’ve choked a bit. It was great to see the guys really bare down. We had some great defensive plays, especially near the end. We have a new defensive coordinator and he’s done a great job. The kids love him and he has a great system. It’s an easy defence to understand and the kids really respond to him well.”
Friday, the Green Eagles will have another tough test in the form of the defending BCSSAA champions, North Park Collegiate Trojans at 8 p.m. at Bisons Alumni Field.
The Lions hope to rebound back against the Brantford Collegiate Institute Mustangs Thursday at 8 p.m., also at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
NPC 35,
PJC 13
NPC touchdowns: Danny Bosett (3), Matt Clarke (2).
Converts: Ethan Andrew (5)
PJC: Scorers not submitted.
Paris 17
BCI 7
Paris touchdowns: Scorers not submitted.
BCI touchdown: Ben McAlpine,
Converts: Josh Macklin.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Thursday
BCI v ACS at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Jr 6 p.m., Sr. 8 p.m.
Friday
SJC v NPC at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Jr 6 p.m., Sr. 8 p.m.
Saturday
PJC v PDHS at PDHS Jr. 11 a.m. Sr. 1 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
When it was time to get the Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association football season going, St. John’s College Green Eagles coach Dan Brown and his coaching staff thought it would be a great move to practice twice a week, instead of four.
Well, so far the decision has been a win and it also helped them to their first victory, when they shocked the Assumption College Lions 28-22.
“It was a real resilient effort. It was nice to see,” Brown said. “We actually have a lot of kids that have never played football before that came out late, a couple of offensive and defensive linemen. We’re ecstatic about this.”
Not to mention the new way of thinking when it comes to workouts leading up to games.
“We used to go four times a week,” Brown said. “We decided to go two nights a week for three hours. It was a decision we thought might work in terms of getting our numbers up at practice.
Too many guys have to work nowadays, and you can’t blame them for that,” he said. “At the end of the day, Tuesdays and Thursdays isn’t as hard a commitment to make. I’d rather have two good practices opposed to four crappy ones. The last few years you’d have maybe 19 players. It’s tough to run a practice. Right now it seems to be really working.”
And with a win like Friday’s, more players may come out of the woodwork.
“A game like this is huge,” Brown said. “There may be a guy or two riding the fence whether they want to play or not. Assumption is one of those teams that has that marquee with them, having been at the top for so long. It’s a real boost to get a win like this.”
And how they did it is even more impressive.
The Green Eagles held on to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, and 15-8 lead at the half when the two teams exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter.
At the start of the third quarter, the Lions came roaring back, tying things, and taking the lead early in the fourth quarter.
But the Green Eagles had a reply in the form of quarterback Tom Coon, who led his team down the field for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns scored by Ethan Rooke and Matt Donn.
The defence did the rest stuffing any chance the Lions could muster in the waning minutes.
While Rooke and Donn played the heroics, Tom Gemmell was the catalyst, leading the Green Eagles with a pair of touchdowns in the first half.
Curtis Vincent had a brilliant day for the Lions, scoring all three touchdowns.
“It was nice to see the maturity of our quarterback (Coon) today,” Brown said. “He ran the ball well and has a ton of potential. He can throw the ball and is a real athletic kid that plays rugby.
“The kids were a bit nervous in the first half and really picked it up,” he said. “The second half they really came together as a group. We had a clutch catch on the two-pointer. In the past we’ve choked a bit. It was great to see the guys really bare down. We had some great defensive plays, especially near the end. We have a new defensive coordinator and he’s done a great job. The kids love him and he has a great system. It’s an easy defence to understand and the kids really respond to him well.”
Friday, the Green Eagles will have another tough test in the form of the defending BCSSAA champions, North Park Collegiate Trojans at 8 p.m. at Bisons Alumni Field.
The Lions hope to rebound back against the Brantford Collegiate Institute Mustangs Thursday at 8 p.m., also at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
NPC 35,
PJC 13
NPC touchdowns: Danny Bosett (3), Matt Clarke (2).
Converts: Ethan Andrew (5)
PJC: Scorers not submitted.
Paris 17
BCI 7
Paris touchdowns: Scorers not submitted.
BCI touchdown: Ben McAlpine,
Converts: Josh Macklin.
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Thursday
BCI v ACS at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Jr 6 p.m., Sr. 8 p.m.
Friday
SJC v NPC at Bisons Alumni North Park Sports Complex Jr 6 p.m., Sr. 8 p.m.
Saturday
PJC v PDHS at PDHS Jr. 11 a.m. Sr. 1 p.m.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1