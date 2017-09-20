Hot seats not cooling for SEC coaches like Sumlin, Malzahn

Here's a look at each of the other four coaches' situations with plenty of football left this season:

SUMLIN

On the hot seat because: Went 8-5 three straight years after much more promising 5-0 starts and had high-profile quarterback defections.

Cause for concern: The Aggies blew a 34-point third-quarter lead to the Bruins. Trailed Louisiana-Lafayette 21-14 at halftime before dominating the second half for a 45-21 victory.

Reason for optimism: Much touted freshman quarterback Kellen Mond is gaining experience after getting thrust into the UCLA game with Nick Starkel's foot injury. Mond ran and passed for third quarter touchdowns against Louisiana-Lafayette.

MALZAHN

On the hot seat because: Auburn has gone 11-13 in SEC games since making it to the national championship in Malzahn's debut season, 2013. Tigers are 0-6 against top rivals Georgia and Alabama the past three seasons and have struggled at quarterback, Malzahn's supposed area of expertise.

Cause for concern: Produced just 117 total yards against No. 2 Clemson , the lowest of Malzahn's time as a college coach. Struggled to put away FCS Mercer . Has just two scholarship QBs, one of whom hasn't played in a college game, after Malzahn's dismissal of backup Sean White.

Reason for optimism: The defence has been among the nation's best. A healthy Kerryon Johnson gives the Tigers a strong backfield tandem along with Kamryn Pettway. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham's performance against Mercer renewed hopes that he's the answer at that position.

JONES

On the hot seat because: He's 1-4 against Florida, 0-4 against Alabama and 2-2 against Vanderbilt. The Vols are 6-5 since an 11-game winning streak ended last season.

Cause for concern: The defence has lost linebackers Darrin Kirkland Jr. to a season-ending injury while safety Todd Kelly Jr. and linebacker Cortez McDowell are out indefinitely. Ranks 10th in the SEC in scoring defence, 11th in total and pass efficiency defence and last against the run.

Reason for optimism: Running back John Kelly is leading the SEC in rushing. The Vols have shown resilience in battling back from double-digit deficits against Georgia Tech and Florida.

BIELEMA

On the hot seat because: He has a 26-27 record at Arkansas, including 10-22 in SEC games. Has dropped three of the last four games and failed to score in the second half of those losses.

Cause for concern: A 28-7 loss to No. 16 TCU, struggles by quarterback Austin Allen and a coach frustrated enough to deliver withering criticism of his kicker following that TCU game.

Reason for optimism: Bielema still has the vocal support of athletic director Jeff Long. The next few games against Texas A&M, New Mexico State and South Carolina are certainly winnable. Allen remains one of the SEC's more experienced passers, but is working with an overhauled group of receivers.

