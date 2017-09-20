FBS sees huge spike in targeting penalty enforcement so far

College football's Bowl Subdivision has seen a 73 per cent increase in the number of targeting penalties enforced through the first three weeks of the season compared with the same point in 2016.

National co-ordinator of officials Rogers Redding reported Wednesday that 55 targeting penalties have been enforced in 214 games (0.26 per game). Last year at this time, 35 targeting penalties had been enforced in 230 games (0.15).

Targeting is called if a player uses the crown of his helmet to strike an opponent above the shoulders or strikes the head or neck area of a defenceless opponent with a helmet, forearm, hand, elbow or shoulder.

The rule didn't change from last year. Redding said the increase could be attributed to on-field and replay officials becoming more comfortable making the call.