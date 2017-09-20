Clemson, Virginia Tech off to strong starts with new QBs

With Irma cancelling the 12th-ranked Seminoles' Sept. 9 game against Louisiana-Monroe and pushing the Miami game until Sept. 16, Blackman has had three weeks to practice against his own defence.

"We go good-on-good against our defence every day," coach Jimbo Fisher said. "That's as good as you're going to go against anybody in this country, one of them anyway. ... It's game-like situation, which we always do."

BOSTON COLLEGE

Anthony Brown became the first Boston College (1-2, 0-1 ACC) freshman ever to start and win the season opener on the road. Then he struggled against Wake Forest, but was better in a loss to Notre Dame in Week 3, completing 24 of 40 passes for 215 yards against the Irish.

But he also had two interceptions — giving him six in less than three full career games.

"Anthony threw the ball, played with confidence," coach Steve Addazio said. "He bounced right back against a marquee opponent in a big-time atmosphere and performed."

NORTH CAROLINA

Mitch Trubisky went No. 2 overall in the NFL draft, so the Tar Heels (1-2, 0-1) brought in LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris. He beat out redshirt freshman Chazz Surratt for the starting job, but two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to California gave Surratt his chance.

Surratt started in the Week 2 loss to Louisville and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 12-for-14 passing before leaving the game with leg discomfort. Against Old Dominion in Week 3, Surratt passed for 259 yards and one score and ran for two other TDs. He does not have a turnover this season.

PITTSBURGH

Coach Pat Narduzzi awarded the job to graduate transfer Max Browne out of training camp, but he's reconsidering as the Panthers (1-2) head into their ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

Sophomore Ben DiNucci has come off the bench in losses to Penn State and Oklahoma State; he's averaging three more yards per attempt than Browne, with mobility that gives Pitt another dimension. But DiNucci fumbled late against the Nittany Lions and threw a pair of interceptions against the Cowboys.

"Some guys can make some plays with their feet, but if you turn the ball over it's going to hurt the team big time, and we've done that two weeks in a row," Narduzzi said. "You're minus in the turnover ratio, it doesn't help anybody, and we've got to sustain drives this week."

GEORGIA TECH

Coach Paul Johnson named junior TaQuon Marshall the starter minutes before opener against Tennessee. Georgia Tech (1-1) said it was one of only 12 teams in nation whose QBs had no more than one start entering the season.

Marshall, who played in nine games as a freshman at running back, ran for a school-record five touchdowns against the Volunteers (and completed only five passes). In all, he has completed 10 of 16 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the team with 274 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

"The more he plays the better he's going to get," Johnson said. "You hope."

The following AP Sports Writers contributed to this story: Pete Iacobelli, Charles Odum, Paul Newberry, Will Graves, Joe Reedy and Aaron Beard.

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press