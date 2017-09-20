Bulldogs open season with win

It was the kind of start to the Provincial Junior Hockey League season the Burford Bulldogs were hoping for after the way last season ended.

On Friday, Bulldogs goalie Justin Faux was a huge difference-maker, with 40 saves and Nathaniel Thibodeau had a five-point night to beat the Delhi Travellers 4-2 on the road.

Jakob Miller, Jason Oztrovics and Thibodeau gave the Bulldogs a lead after 20 minutes.

Brody Hunt scored the first goal of the season for the Travellers early in the second period. But midway through the frame, Austin Grech netted a power-play goal to give the Bulldogs a three-goal lead.